Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) closed the most recent trading day at $82.89, moving +1.57% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.53% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 4.09% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Comerica Incorporated as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 19, 2022. On that day, Comerica Incorporated is projected to report earnings of $2.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 30.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $944.1 million, up 25.05% from the year-ago period.

CMA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.41 per share and revenue of $3.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.72% and +16.77%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Comerica Incorporated. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% higher within the past month. Comerica Incorporated is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Comerica Incorporated has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.71 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.28.

It is also worth noting that CMA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



