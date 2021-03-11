Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.68 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CMA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that CMA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMA was $70.66, representing a -4.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $73.73 and a 191.02% increase over the 52 week low of $24.28.

CMA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CMA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.27. Zacks Investment Research reports CMA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 60.98%, compared to an industry average of 29.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CMA Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CMA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CMA as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG)

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBE with an increase of 69.24% over the last 100 days. DDIV has the highest percent weighting of CMA at 2.88%.

