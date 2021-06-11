Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.68 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CMA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that CMA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $73.75, the dividend yield is 3.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMA was $73.75, representing a -7.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $79.86 and a 123.96% increase over the 52 week low of $32.93.

CMA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CMA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.16. Zacks Investment Research reports CMA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 108.7%, compared to an industry average of 38.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CMA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CMA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CMA as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (CMA)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (CMA)

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (CMA)

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (CMA)

iShares Trust (CMA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DDIV with an increase of 26.16% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CMA at 2.71%.

