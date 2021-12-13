Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.68 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 01, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CMA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that CMA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $84.53, the dividend yield is 3.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMA was $84.53, representing a -7.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $91.62 and a 65.65% increase over the 52 week low of $51.03.

CMA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CMA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.14. Zacks Investment Research reports CMA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 153.33%, compared to an industry average of 40.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cma Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CMA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CMA as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF (RYF)

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (FSMO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KRE with an increase of 12.21% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CMA at 2.11%.

