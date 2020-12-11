Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.68 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CMA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CMA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $53.06, the dividend yield is 5.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMA was $53.06, representing a -27.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $73.43 and a 118.53% increase over the 52 week low of $24.28.

CMA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CMA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.63. Zacks Investment Research reports CMA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -62.75%, compared to an industry average of -29.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CMA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CMA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CMA as a top-10 holding:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBE with an increase of 31.84% over the last 100 days. PEY has the highest percent weighting of CMA at 2.74%.

