Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) closed the most recent trading day at $40.34, moving -1.44% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 12.32% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 2.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.14% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Comerica Incorporated as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 21, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Comerica Incorporated to post earnings of $1.96 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.08%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $910.12 million, up 9.79% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.23 per share and revenue of $3.74 billion, which would represent changes of -2.83% and +5.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comerica Incorporated. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Comerica Incorporated is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Comerica Incorporated currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.98. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.64, which means Comerica Incorporated is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, CMA's PEG ratio is currently 1.16. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CMA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.