Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) closed the most recent trading day at $79.99, moving -1.3% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.25% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 3.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Comerica Incorporated as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 19, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Comerica Incorporated to post earnings of $2.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 31.58%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $944.78 million, up 25.14% from the year-ago period.

CMA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.43 per share and revenue of $3.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.96% and +16.72%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comerica Incorporated should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.28% higher. Comerica Incorporated is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Comerica Incorporated's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.61. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.87.

Also, we should mention that CMA has a PEG ratio of 1.3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CMA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



