Comerica Inc. Reports Increase In Q4 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Comerica Inc. (CMA) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $221 million, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $215 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Comerica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $221 Mln. vs. $215 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.66 vs. $1.49 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.58

