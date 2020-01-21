Comerica Inc. Q4 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Comerica Inc. (CMA) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $267 million, or $1.85 per share. This compares with $308 million, or $1.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Comerica Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $267 Mln. vs. $308 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.85 vs. $1.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.74

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.