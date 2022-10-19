Comerica Inc. Q3 Income Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Comerica Inc. (CMA) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $343 million, or $2.60 per share. This compares with $255 million, or $1.90 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Comerica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $343 Mln. vs. $255 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.60 vs. $1.90 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.57

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.