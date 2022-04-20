Comerica Inc. Q1 Profit Retreats, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Comerica Inc. (CMA) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $182 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $343 million, or $2.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Comerica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $182 Mln. vs. $343 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.37 vs. $2.43 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.38

