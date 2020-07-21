Markets
Comerica Inc. Profit Falls In Q2

(RTTNews) - Comerica Inc. (CMA) revealed earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit totaled $112 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $297 million, or $1.94 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Comerica Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $112 Mln. vs. $297 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.80 vs. $1.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.21

