Comerica Inc. Profit Falls In Q2

(RTTNews) - Comerica Inc. (CMA) revealed earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit totaled $112 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $297 million, or $1.94 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Comerica Inc. earnings at a glance:

