Comerica Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q4, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Comerica Inc. (CMA) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $27 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $342 million, or $2.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Comerica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $27 Mln. vs. $342 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.20 vs. $2.58 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.36

