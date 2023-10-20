Comerica Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q3, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Comerica Inc. (CMA) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $251 million, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $351 million, or $2.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Comerica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $251 Mln. vs. $351 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.84 vs. $2.60 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.69

