Comerica Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Comerica Inc. (CMA) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $255 million, or $1.90 per share. This compares with $209 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Comerica Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $255 Mln. vs. $209 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.90 vs. $1.48 last year.

