Markets
CMA

Comerica Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q3

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Comerica Inc. (CMA) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $255 million, or $1.90 per share. This compares with $209 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Comerica Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $255 Mln. vs. $209 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.90 vs. $1.48 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular