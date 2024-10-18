Comerica Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Comerica Inc. (CMA) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $177 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $244 million, or $1.84 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Comerica Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $189 million or $1.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Comerica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $177 Mln. vs. $244 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.33 vs. $1.84 last year.

