Comerica Inc. Q2 Profit Retreats, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Comerica Inc. (CMA) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $187 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $200 million, or $1.49 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Comerica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $187 Mln. vs. $200 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.42 vs. $1.49 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.