Comerica Inc. Announces Increase In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Comerica Inc. (CMA) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $165 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $131 million, or $0.98 per share, last year.

Comerica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $165 Mln. vs. $131 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.25 vs. $0.98 last year.

