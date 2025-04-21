COMERICA Earnings Results: $CMA Reports Quarterly Earnings

COMERICA ($CMA) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported earnings of $1.25 per share, beating estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $829,000,000, missing estimates of $839,657,581 by $-10,657,581.

COMERICA Insider Trading Activity

COMERICA insiders have traded $CMA stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRUCE MITCHELL (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,564 shares for an estimated $470,466 .

. JAMES HARRY WEBER (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,500 shares for an estimated $410,993 .

. COREY R BAILEY (Executive Vice President) sold 1,857 shares for an estimated $132,515

ALLYSUN C FLEMING (Executive Vice President) sold 1,392 shares for an estimated $95,804

MAURICIO A ORTIZ (EVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 650 shares for an estimated $40,163

COMERICA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 264 institutional investors add shares of COMERICA stock to their portfolio, and 242 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

COMERICA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CMA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/07/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 12/10/2024

COMERICA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CMA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $79.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $78.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 David George from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $80.0 on 11/18/2024

