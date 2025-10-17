Comerica (CMA) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) reported $838 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. EPS of $1.35 for the same period compares to $1.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $843.62 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.28, the EPS surprise was +5.47%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Efficiency Ratio : 70.2% versus 71% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 70.2% versus 71% estimated by five analysts on average. Net interest margin : 3.1% versus 3.2% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 3.1% versus 3.2% estimated by five analysts on average. Net charge-offs (recoveries)/Average total loans : 0.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.

: 0.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.2%. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $71.22 billion versus $71.07 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $71.22 billion versus $71.07 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Total nonperforming assets : $260 million compared to the $248.99 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $260 million compared to the $248.99 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total nonperforming loans : $258 million compared to the $248.98 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $258 million compared to the $248.98 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total noninterest income : $264 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $274.21 million.

: $264 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $274.21 million. Net interest income : $574 million versus $569.44 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $574 million versus $569.44 million estimated by five analysts on average. Service charges on deposit accounts : $47 million compared to the $47.31 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $47 million compared to the $47.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. Fiduciary income : $51 million compared to the $56 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $51 million compared to the $56 million average estimate based on three analysts. Commercial lending fees : $17 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.11 million.

: $17 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.11 million. Bank-owned life insurance: $13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.03 million.

Here is how Comerica performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Comerica have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

