Comerica (CMA) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2025, Comerica Incorporated (CMA) reported revenue of $850 million, up 0.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.46, compared to $1.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $850.07 million, representing a surprise of -0.01%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.28.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Efficiency Ratio : 72.3% compared to the 71% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 72.3% compared to the 71% average estimate based on four analysts. Net interest margin : 3.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.1%.

: 3.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.1%. Net charge-offs (recoveries)/Average total loans : 0% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 0% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on four analysts. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $72.4 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $72.11 billion.

: $72.4 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $72.11 billion. Total nonperforming assets : $251 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $253.53 million.

: $251 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $253.53 million. Total noninterest income : $273 million compared to the $273.78 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $273 million compared to the $273.78 million average estimate based on four analysts. Net interest income : $577 million versus $577.24 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $577 million versus $577.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Service charges on deposit accounts : $48 million versus $47.15 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $48 million versus $47.15 million estimated by three analysts on average. Fiduciary income : $55 million versus $55.08 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $55 million versus $55.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. Commercial lending fees : $16 million compared to the $17.45 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $16 million compared to the $17.45 million average estimate based on three analysts. Bank-owned life insurance : $11 million compared to the $9.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $11 million compared to the $9.05 million average estimate based on two analysts. Capital markets income: $36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $45.26 million.

Here is how Comerica performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Comerica have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

