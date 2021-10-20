Comerica (CMA) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Loans Decline

Comerica Incorporated CMA has delivered a third-quarter 2021 earnings surprise of 13.10%. Earnings per share of $1.90 easily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68. The bottom line compared favorablywith $1.48 reported in the prior-year quarter.

The company’s results were supported by benefits from provisions and fee income growth. The net interest income also improved on lower deposit costs. Nevertheless, a reduction in loan volumes was recorded. Higher expenses and weak capital position were major concerns.

The net income was $262 million in the quarter compared with $217 million in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues Rise on Higher Fee Income, Expenses Increase

Comerica’s third-quarter net revenues were $755 million, up 6.3% year over year. The top line beat the consensus estimate of $733 million.

Net interest income improved 4% on a year-over-year basis to $475 million in the quarter on higher loan fees and a reduction in deposit costs. The net interest margin contracted 10 basis points (bps) to 2.23%.

Total non-interest income was $280 million, up 11% on a year-over-year basis. Higher card fees, commercial lending fees and fiduciary income mainly supported the fee income.

Non-interest expenses totaled $465 million, up 6% year over year. The upswing resulted chiefly from higher salaries and benefits expenses, outside processing fees, and occupancy expenses.

The efficiency ratio was 61.57% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 61.74%. A decline in the ratio indicates a rise in profitability.

Balance Sheet Position Decent

As of Sep 30, 2021, total assets and common shareholders' equity were $94.52 billion and $7.80 billion, respectively, compared with $83.63 billion and $7.87 billion as of Sep 30, 2020.

Total loans declined 3.4% on a sequential basis to $48.13 billion. Nonetheless, total deposits increased 4.8% from the prior quarter to $79.11 billion.

Credit Quality Strong

Total non-performing assets decreased 11.6% year over year to $296 million. The allowance for credit losses was $639 million, down from $1.04 billion in the prior-year quarter. The allowance for loan losses to total loans ratio was 1.33% as of Sep 30, 2021, down from 1.98% as of Sep 30, 2020.

Net credit-related charge-offs were $2 million compared with $33 million in the prior-year quarter. A benefit to provision for credit losses of $42 million was recorded in the reported quarter against provision expenses of $5 million in the prior-year quarter.

Capital Position Weak

As of Sep 30, 2021, the company's tangible common equity ratio was 7.20%, down from 8.24% in the prior-year quarter. The total capital ratio was 12.51%, declining from 13.12%.

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.21%, falling from 10.25% in the prior-year quarter.

Capital Deployment Activities

In the reported quarter, Comerica returned $309 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. The company repurchased $220 million of common stock under its share repurchase program.

Our Viewpoint

Comerica's prospects look promising as its initiatives are likely to boost the performance. Also, lower provisions acted as a tailwind. Nevertheless, restricted top-line expansion, eroded by a lower margin and falling loan balance, is concerning.

Currently, Comerica carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

