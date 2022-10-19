Comerica (CMA) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues & Costs Rise Y/Y

Comerica Incorporated CMA reported third-quarter earnings per share of $2.60, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.57. The bottom line reflects a rise of 36.8% from the prior-year quarter.



Results have been primarily aided by increased net interest income (NII), supported by higher interest rates and loan growth. However, a decline in non-interest income, higher expenses and increased provisions were the undermining factors.



Net income attributable to common shares was $343 million, up 34.5% year over year.

Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Total revenues were $985 million, up 30.5% year over year. Further, the top line beat the consensus estimate of $961.5 million.



NII increased 48.8% on a year-over-year basis to $707 million. Net interest margin (NIM) rose 127 basis points (bps) year over year to 3.50%.



Total non-interest income was $278 million, down 1% on a year-over-year basis. The decrease was due to a fall in card fees, commercial lending fees and other non-interest income.



Non-interest expenses totaled $502 million, up 8% year over year. The rise was due to an increase in salaries and benefits expenses, occupancy expenses, FDIC insurance expenses and other non-interest expenses.



The efficiency ratio was 50.75% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 61.13%. A decrease in the ratio indicates higher profitability.

Balance Sheet Position Robust

As of Sep 30, 2022, total assets and shareholders' equity were $84.14 billion and $5.07 billion, respectively, compared with $86.89 billion and $6.44 billion, as of Jun 30, 2022.



Total loans increased marginally on a sequential basis to $51.71 billion. However, total deposits declined 3.6% from the prior quarter to $73.02 billion.

Credit Quality: Mixed Bag

Total non-performing assets decreased 11.5% year over year to $262 million. The allowance for credit losses was $624 million, down 2.3% from the prior-year quarter. The allowance for credit losses to total loans ratio was 1.21% as of Sep 30, 2022, down from 1.33% as of Sep 30, 2021.



However, the company recorded net credit-related charge-offs of $13 million for the quarter under review, up from $2 million in the prior-year quarter. A provision for credit losses of $28 million was recorded in the reported quarter against a benefit of $42 million in the prior-year quarter.

Capital Position Weakens

As of Sep 30, 2022, CMA's tangible common equity ratio was 4.82%, down from 7.20% in the prior-year quarter. The total capital ratio was 12.40%, declining from 12.57% in the year-ago quarter.



Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio was 9.92%, falling from 10.27% in the prior-year quarter.

Our Viewpoint

Gradually improving loan commitments and higher interest rates are expected to continue to support NII and margin growth in the near term. Comerica’s revenues and efficiency initiatives are likely to keep boosting its financials. However, a rising expense base might hinder bottom-line growth in the near term.

Comerica Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Comerica Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Comerica Incorporated Quote

Currently, Comerica carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Banks

Higher loan balance, rising rates and solid markets performance drive JPMorgan’s JPM third-quarter 2022 earnings of $3.12 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.97. The results included $959 million or 24 cents of net investment securities losses in the Corporate segment. Our estimate for earnings was $2.98 per share.



The disappointing investment banking performance, bigger reserve build and increased operating expenses hampered JPM’s quarterly performance to some extent.



Wells Fargo’s WFC third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.30 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09. Results excluded $2 billion or 45 cents per share of charges related to a number of “historical matters, including litigation, customer remediation, and regulatory matters.”



Results benefited from higher NII, rising rates and solid average loan growth. Yet, dismal non-interest income, higher provisions and weakness in the mortgage business were the major undermining factors for WFC. The rise in non-interest expenses acted as another headwind.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC): Free Stock Analysis Report



JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Comerica Incorporated (CMA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.