Comerica (CMA) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, Comerica Incorporated (CMA) reported revenue of $829 million, up 5.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.25, compared to $1.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $831.98 million, representing a surprise of -0.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.65%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Comerica performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 70.3% versus 71.9% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 70.3% versus 71.9% estimated by five analysts on average. Net interest margin : 3.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.2%.

: 3.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.2%. Net charge-offs (recoveries)/Average total loans : 0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by five analysts on average. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $70.38 billion compared to the $71.18 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $70.38 billion compared to the $71.18 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Total nonperforming assets : $301 million compared to the $314.05 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $301 million compared to the $314.05 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total nonperforming loans : $301 million compared to the $317.08 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $301 million compared to the $317.08 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total noninterest income : $254 million compared to the $266.25 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $254 million compared to the $266.25 million average estimate based on five analysts. Net interest income : $575 million versus $566.88 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $575 million versus $566.88 million estimated by five analysts on average. Service charges on deposit accounts : $46 million compared to the $46.05 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $46 million compared to the $46.05 million average estimate based on three analysts. Fiduciary income : $52 million compared to the $54.23 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $52 million compared to the $54.23 million average estimate based on three analysts. Commercial lending fees : $16 million compared to the $17.35 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $16 million compared to the $17.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. Bank-owned life insurance: $9 million versus $11.03 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Comerica have returned -10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

