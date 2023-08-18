Comerica (CMA) Launches New Banking Solution, Boosts Offerings

Comerica Incorporated CMA launched Comerica Maximize, an interest-bearing checking account and competitive cash management solutions for qualifying small business and business banking customers. The new package enables them to earn interest income while growing and protecting their businesses with essential treasury services.

Comerica Maximize has been uniquely designed to optimize customers’ funds and save time.

There are several benefits to enrolling in this packaged product. It enables customers to deposit more funds. With Comerica Maximize checking account, Earnings Credit Allowance will be received by customers. This will offset monthly fees and after paying fees, customers can earn a competitive tier-based interest rate on any remaining balance.

Comerica Maximize cash management package is designed to optimize customers’ liquidity through Comerica's treasury management solutions. The time-saving and powerful digital tools enable customers to access information with ease and remotely deposit their cheques. Further, it offers protection against frauds as well as manages customer payments, receivables, loans, and others.

Allysun Fleming, executive vice president of the Payments department of CMA stated, "The Comerica Maximize package is a rare bundle that aims to benefit small and larger businesses alike."

She added, "Customers can offset fees and earn competitive returns on excess balances and gain access to Comerica's comprehensive treasury management, with the bundle designed to help them operate more securely and efficiently."

Comerica has been focusing on growth through the addition of various value-added offerings over the years. Some of the beneficial programs launched by Comerica include Comerica SmallBizCo-op, Comerica CoWorkSpaces and SizeUp by Comerica, which were specifically designed to support its small business customers.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) bank have plunged 34.6% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 12.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recently, finance firms like Interactive Brokers IBKR and Citigroup C have launched new platforms, aimed at better serving their customers.

IBKR unveiled a new platform, Securities Lending Dashboard. It aims to provide clients with enhanced tools for assessing short-selling activity and making informed trading decisions.

This innovative platform offers sophisticated investors, including hedge funds, access to an extensive range of securities lending data, empowering them to evaluate investment opportunities more effectively. The platform complements Interactive Brokers' existing Securities Loan Borrow system, a self-service utility for identifying shortable stocks.

Citigroup has launched a platform — CitiDirect Commercial Banking — which offers a single-entry point digital platform to cater to the needs of Citi Commercial Bank clients. This initiative is part of C’s significant strategic investment plan to meet the growing global needs of these clients.

Particularly, CitiDirect Commercial Banking platform brings together the bank’s global products and services into a single digital platform. This provides clients with a comprehensive view of their Citi banking relationship across Cash, Loans, Trade, FX, Servicing and Onboarding.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.