Comerica (CMA) Deepens Focus on Growth: Time to Buy the Stock?

Comerica Incorporated CMA continues to gain from its improving organic growth and revenue-enhancing initiatives. Decent liquidity aids its capital deployments. Better credit quality is also a tailwind.

Comerica’s focus on improving its operational efficiency led to the introduction of GEAR Up initiatives in mid-2016. Since the implementation of this initiative, the bank has consolidated numerous banking centers, significantly reduced retirement plan expenses and retrenched a number of employees. CMA's efforts in product enhancements, enhanced sales tools and training as well as improved customer analytics bode well for robust revenue growth in the upcoming period.

Comerica’s income-generation capability is impressive, given loan growth. While average loans declined in 2021, the same increased, witnessing a five-year compound annual growth rate of 0.3% (ended 2021). With its gradually improving loan commitments, a robust loan pipeline and recovery in the economy, CMA’s loan balance is expected to continue increasing, thereby stoking net interest income growth.

As of Dec 31, 2021, Comerica’s medium- and long-term debt, and times interest earned ratio stood at $2.79 billion and 43.6, respectively, both of which improved over the last few quarters. Moreover, with cash and cash equivalents of $22.6 billion, we believe, Comerica has a lesser likelihood of defaulting interest and debt repayments if the economic situation worsens.

Credit metrics have improved significantly in the past few years. Allowance for credit losses and non-performing assets declined as economic conditions improved with some quarterly volatility. Though the metrics deteriorated in 2020 due to the coronavirus fallout, the same showed an improvement in 2021 and is expected to continue improving with the economic recovery in the upcoming quarters.

Comerica’s capital deployment activities are encouraging. In January 2020, the board of directors hiked quarterly dividend 1.5%. On Apr 27, 2021, the board approved an additional share-buyback plan, with an authorization to repurchase up to an additional 10 million shares. CMA repurchased 9.5 million shares for $720 million in 2021. In addition, its improving performance and a favorable debt-equity ratio than the industry indicate that such capital deployment activities are sustainable in the future.

