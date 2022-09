(RTTNews) - Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (CMRA) shares are surging more than 47 percent on Tuesday morning trade, not supported by any corporate announcements.

Currently, shares are trading at $2.87, up 49.91 percent from the previous close of $1.92 on average volume of 22,525,823.

