Comedian James Corden to leave his CBS late-night show next year

LOS ANGELES, April 28 (Reuters) - British comedian and talk show host James Corden will exit "The Late Late Show" on CBS television in 2023 after eight years in the job, a network spokesperson said on Thursday.

Corden began hosting the U.S. weeknight show in 2015 and generated buzz with his viral "Carpool Karaoke" segments in which he sang along with stars including Adele and Lady Gaga.

The comedian's contract was due to expire in August but he agreed to host the show for one more season that will run through spring of next year.

Corden announced the decision during a taping of his Thursday night episode in Los Angeles, the spokesperson said.

"Seven years ago, James Corden came to the U.S. and took television by storm, with huge creative and comedic swings that resonated in a big way with viewers on-air and online," said George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS.

"We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on 'The Late Late Show,'" Cheeks added.

Corden, 43, also hosted the Tony and Grammy awards and appeared in films including the critically panned movie musical "Cats".

CBS is a unit of Paramount Global PARA.O.

