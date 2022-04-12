US Markets

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried dead at age 67, family says

Contributor
Daniel Trotta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Gilbert Gottfried, a stand-up comic known for a screwball voice and his penchant for pushing boundaries with jokes about the Sept. 11 attack and the Japanese tsunami, has died at age 67, his family said on Tuesday.

April 12 (Reuters) - Gilbert Gottfried, a stand-up comic known for a screwball voice and his penchant for pushing boundaries with jokes about the Sept. 11 attack and the Japanese tsunami, has died at age 67, his family said on Tuesday.

A statement from his family said that Gottfried, a former cast member on NBC's "Saturday Night Live," passed away after a long illness, which it did not specify.

"In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children," it said. "Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor."

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

((daniel.trotta@reuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular