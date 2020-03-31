ComEd Suspends Service Disconnections, Waives Late Fees Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

(RTTNews) - ComEd announced the suspension of service disconnections and waiving of new late fees for all customers until at least May 1. The move will help those who may experience a financial strain related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ComEd said it is working with residential customers who had their electric service disconnected for a non-safety issue to try to have their power reconnected.

ComEd experts can also discuss donations to support relief organizations across the state serving individuals, families and communities hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

