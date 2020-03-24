US Markets

Comcast's Universal theme parks extend closures through April 19

NBCUniversal theme parks in Florida and California will remain closed at least through April 19 because of the global coronavirus outbreak, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES, March 24 (Reuters) - NBCUniversal theme parks in Florida and California will remain closed at least through April 19 because of the global coronavirus outbreak, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, owned by Comcast Corp CMCSA.O, were closed on March 14 and had been scheduled to reopen on Saturday.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed, based on guidance from health agencies and government officials," the company's statement said.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would like to see U.S. businesses reopening by Easter, April 12, but some state governors are pushing back over concern it would be too soon to encourage large gatherings.

Walt Disney Co's DIS.N theme parks around the world also are shuttered. The company has said the U.S. parks, Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, will remain shut through the end of March.

