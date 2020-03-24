Comcast's Universal theme parks extend closures through April 19

LOS ANGELES, March 24 (Reuters) - NBCUniversal theme parks in Florida and California will remain closed through April 19 due to the global coronavirus outbreak, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The parks, owned by Comcast Corp CMCSA.O, were closed on March 14 and had been scheduled to re-open on March 28.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Sandra Maler)

