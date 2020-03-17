Comcast's Universal Pictures to Offer New Releases Via Streaming

Traditionally, movie theaters get a 90-day exclusive window on new releases. That means films play in theaters for that period before they can go to pay television, streaming, or any other service.

That arrangement no longer makes sense, given that theaters are closing due to efforts to contain the coronavirus. Because of those closings and the fact that the box office numbers were dismal last week, Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) has decided to make new releases from its Universal Pictures studio available via streaming while they still play in theaters.

Universal will offer its latest films via streaming. Image source: Getty Images.

What is Universal doing?

The movie studio has decided to make three recent releases, The Hunt, Invisible Man, and Emma, available Friday for $19.99 for 48 hours on "a wide variety of on-demand services, including its parent company Comcast's cable networks," reported The Los Angeles Daily News.

In addition, Universal will also make its next release, Dreamworks cartoon Trolls World Tour, available on demand in conjunction with its Easter weekend theatrical release.

"Rather than delaying these films or releasing them into a challenged distribution landscape, we wanted to provide an option for people to view these titles in the home that is both accessible and affordable," NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said in a press release. "We hope and believe that people will still go to the movies in theaters where available, but we understand that for people in different areas of the world that is increasingly becoming less possible."

Is this the right move?

People won't, and in many cases can't, go to theaters until the current outbreak passes. Offering first-run movies on demand makes sense. It's good for consumers who need things to do while stuck at home and it may help Universal salvage at least some of its investment in these films.

10 stocks we like better than Comcast

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Comcast wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Daniel B. Kline has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.