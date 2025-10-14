Comcast's Tech Unit Partners With Deutsche Telekom To Offer Whole-home WiFi In Europe

Markets
(RTTNews) - Media and technology company Comcast Corp. (CMCSA, CMCSK) Tuesday announced that its tech unit Comcast Technology Solutions has entered into a strategic partnership with Germany's Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.DE) to launch whole-home WiFi Mesh technology in Europe.

Under the deal, Comcast's cloud-based WiFi Mesh Platform will be joined with DT's European market strength, to provide seamless, intelligent connectivity across the home.

The collaboration would deliver WiFi optimization with band steering and reliable coverage across devices, cloud-hosted analytics and controls delivered via continuous data streams, and streamlined integration into Deutsche Telekom's customer-facing systems.

Additionally, Deutsche Telekom would gain access to Comcast's technology roadmap for continuous innovative enhancements.

Fraser Stirling, Global Chief Product Officer at Comcast and Sky added, "Together, we're enabling a next-generation broadband experience that is scalable, reliable and intelligent."

On the overnight trading, CMCSA's shares traded at 0.10 percent or 0.03 cents higher at $29.38. On Monday, the stock had closed at 0.17 percent or 0.05 cents up, at $29.41 on the Nasdaq.

On XETRA in Germany, DTE.DE's shares closed Monday's regular trading at 29.44 Euros, down 0.67 percent.

