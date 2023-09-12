News & Insights

US Markets
CMCSA

Comcast's Sky appoints Barny Mills as Sky Deutschland CEO

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

September 12, 2023 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

Adds details on Mills in paragraph 2, Sky Group CEO quote in paragraph 3

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Comcast's CMCSA.O European pay-TV company Sky said on Tuesday it had appointed Barny Mills as the chief executive of Sky Deutschland, replacing Devesh Raj who is moving to Britain to become chief operating officer of Sky UK.

Mills, who has worked at Sky for 14 years and was promoted to chief financial officer of Sky Deutschland three years ago, will start as CEO immediately, Sky said.

Sky Group Chief Executive Dana Strong said Mills had "great commercial acumen, a deep knowledge of Sky's business – especially in Germany – and a proven track record for driving improvements in business performance".

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by William James)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMCSA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.