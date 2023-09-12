Comcast's Sky appoints Barny Mills as Sky Deutschland CEO

Adds details on Mills in paragraph 2, Sky Group CEO quote in paragraph 3

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Comcast's CMCSA.O European pay-TV company Sky said on Tuesday it had appointed Barny Mills as the chief executive of Sky Deutschland, replacing Devesh Raj who is moving to Britain to become chief operating officer of Sky UK.

Mills, who has worked at Sky for 14 years and was promoted to chief financial officer of Sky Deutschland three years ago, will start as CEO immediately, Sky said.

Sky Group Chief Executive Dana Strong said Mills had "great commercial acumen, a deep knowledge of Sky's business – especially in Germany – and a proven track record for driving improvements in business performance".

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by William James)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.