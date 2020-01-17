Comcast's Peacock Streaming Service Is Another Threat to Netflix. Here's Why.

How Comcast plans to monetize Peacock is a key differentiator, according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

How Comcast plans to monetize the service is a key differentiator, according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

Comcast’s NBCUniversal is joining a growing field of traditional media companies that are making a jump to over-the-top video streaming services that hope to compete with Netflix.

The company said its Peacock service will launch for Xfinity X1 and Flex customers in April 2020, ahead of a nationwide debut on July 15. The service will eventually boast a library of NBCUniversal shows like Saturday Night Live and Law and Order, as well as Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation films like The Breakfast Club and Shrek.

The beloved comedy The Office, one of the most popular shows streaming on Netflix, will join the service in 2021. The service will introduce new shows like Girls 5-Eva, starring Tina Fay, and shows and stand-up specials from Kevin Hart. It will also offer live sports, news, and the company’s late-night shows.

How Comcast (ticker: CMSCA) plans to monetize the service is a key differentiator, according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. It will offer a free tier and a premium tier with additional content that costs $5 per month. The premium tier will be available free for Comcast and Cox subscribers. An ad-free version costs an extra $5 per month. The ads in the first two tiers will be limited to five minutes per viewing hour, Ives noted.

The company is investing $2 billion over two years, and expects to reach 30 to 35 million active accounts by 2024, reaching the break even point in five years. Ives called over-the-top streaming an already crowded market, with services from Walt Disney (DIS), AT&T (T) and Apple (AAPL) all competing with Netflix (NFLX)

“While it will take some time for the likes of Peacock and Apple streaming to gain traction, we continue to believe the trifecta of Disney (we believe 40 million subs by end of 2020 now a realistic goal), Peacock, and Apple with HBO soon unveiling its streaming service will clearly disrupt the leader Netflix and its subscriber trajectory in this streaming battle over the coming years,” Ives wrote.

Ives has an Outperform rating with a $350 price target for Apple, and an Underperform rating for Netflix with a $188 price target.

Comcast stock was up 1.4% to $47.54 Friday morning, while shares of Apple were up 0.2%. Shares of Netflix were up 0.3% and Disney stock was effectivelly flat at $145.07.

Write to Connor Smith at connor.smith@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.