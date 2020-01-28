Comcast's New Streaming Services Plays On Its Strengths

Comcast’s CMCSA Peacock is being released to Comcast customers on April 15th and to the broader markets on July 15th. This is again going to have rippling effects on the broader streaming industry. In this video, I will discuss the performance of the industry leader Netflix NFLX, the outlook of the powerful new competitor Disney+ DIS, and how the upcoming new services including AT&T’s T HBO Max will change the game. I also discuss whether CMCSA is a good buy prior to this platform release.

