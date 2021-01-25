Comcast's NBCUniversal to Broadcast Live Events Via Twitter

Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) NBCUniversal has signed a multi-year deal with Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) to bring live content to the online and mobile messaging service, the two companies announced on Monday.

While the two companies have had a distribution arrangement in force since 2013, the new deal expands that relationship to cover worldwide content dissemination. According to NBCUniversal, that collaboration has helped both companies grow their businesses and engagement with their audiences. In 2020, for example, total views of content on NBCUniversal Twitter feeds rose by an average of 26%.

Image source: Getty Images.

As a top American broadcaster -- it operates the NBC terrestrial TV network, among numerous other properties -- the Comcast unit beams out a great deal of live content. Under the terms of the expanded Twitter pact, the company will broadcast elements of such classic viewer favorites as the Golden Globes awards, numerous sporting events, and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The digital ecosystem has become vital for the broadcaster. It said that on a monthly basis, it has over 200 million people viewing more than 30 billion minutes of content through its digital delivery channels.

"With this strategic partnership, NBCUniversal's leading video content meets Twitter's worldwide reach, empowering marketers to connect with global audiences, while bringing consumers curated premium content on an engaging platform," NBCUniversal executive Krishan Bhatia told Deadline.

While the financial terms of the deal were not specified, this feels like a win-win for both companies. Any content provider benefits from wider distribution, meanwhile the deal should hook even more users into Twitter feeds.

In mid-afternoon trading Monday, Comcast shares were slightly outpacing the rise of the S&P 500 index. Twitter, on the other hand, was down by 0.8%.

