Comcast’s NBC Universal Books Huge Sales Declines Across Its Parks, Film, and Cable Divisions

The pandemic-influenced selling months of May, April, and June brought intense pressure to Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) NBC Universal division.

The unit, which is home to Universal Studios theme parks, the Comcast cable broadcasting service, and the studios that churn out film releases, endured a 25% revenue decline as COVID-19 shelter-in-place mandates pressured each of these businesses. The cable segment saw sales fall 15%, while revenue dropped 18% at the film division and plunged by 94% in the theme park unit.

Image source: Getty Images.

The prospects are much brighter for these businesses going forward, with parks reopening in recent weeks. Comcast is also encouraged by early demand for its Peacock direct-to-consumer streaming platform. Finally, management highlighted its new deal with AMC Entertainment Holdings that should help film releases earn more revenue while the movie industry struggles under historically weak audience traffic.

Comcast's wider results were more impressive thanks to rising demand for internet and wireless network services. It's that bigger picture that has management hopeful that a full rebound isn't too far away.

"Based on our results and the many organic growth opportunities we have across our company," CEO Brian Roberts said in a press release, "I am confident in our ability to continue to successfully navigate the impact of COVID-19."

10 stocks we like better than Comcast

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Comcast wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.