Comcast's Market Valuation Does Not Reflect Fair Value For It's Significant Growth Portfolio: Analyst

April 10, 2024 — 02:32 pm EDT

Written by Anusuya Lahiri for Benzinga ->

Analyst reiterates Buy rating and $55 price target for Comcast Corp, with $1.2B in commitments for Olympics ads and strong brand partnerships, indicating undervaluation.

Latest Ratings for CMCSA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Truist SecuritiesDowngradesBuyHold
Jan 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

