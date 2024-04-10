Comcast's Market Valuation Does Not Reflect Fair Value For It's Significant Growth Portfolio: Analyst

Analyst reiterates Buy rating and $55 price target for Comcast Corp, with $1.2B in commitments for Olympics ads and strong brand partnerships, indicating undervaluation.

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Truist Securities Downgrades Buy Hold Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight

