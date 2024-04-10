Comcast's Market Valuation Does Not Reflect Fair Value For It's Significant Growth Portfolio: Analyst

Analyst reiterates Buy rating and $55 price target for Comcast Corp, with $1.2B in commitments for Olympics ads and strong brand partnerships, indicating undervaluation.
Latest Ratings for CMCSA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Truist Securities
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|Jan 2022
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Jan 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for CMCSA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Read the full story on Benzinga.com
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.