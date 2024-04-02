Comcast's (CMCSA) Xfinity Mobile Unveils New Value Plans

Comcast’s CMCSA Xfinity Mobile, known for its high-speed 5G and extensive WiFi coverage, is offering better savings per line, more premium data and extra features to help customers find the right plan.



Customers can now join Xfinity Mobile's Unlimited or Unlimited Plus plans starting from just $40 per line. This means that customers are getting all the benefits of unlimited data and other perks at a great price.



Comcast's Xfinity Mobile stands out by seamlessly blending WiFi and cellular networks to deliver a truly wireless experience. The telecom provider and Comcast Business Mobile give top-notch devices, including smartphones and smartwatches, from leading brands.



Xfinity Mobile offers tablet plans without access fees, giving customers additional savings and convenience. Consumers can either visit the Xfinity store for assistance from the Switch Squad to swap their devices or follow a DIY option using the app for guidance.



This is expected to aid the company’s top-line growth in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMCSA’s 2024 revenues is pegged at $124.61 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 2.5%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $4.25 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.78%.

Xfinity Mobile Faces Competition in the Telecom Market

According to a Mordor Intelligence report, the telecommunications market in the United States is valued at around $443.12 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $530.61 billion by 2029. This growth is mainly due to investments in research and development by major companies like AT&T T, Verizon Communications VZ, TMobile US TMUS and Comcast, which drive innovation in the industry.



Even though 5G technology is still new, companies like AT&T, Verizon, TMobile, and US Cellular are already planning for 6G through partnerships and alliances. Additionally, the United States is highly digitized compared with other countries, leading to increased demand for services like streaming media, messaging and online shopping, which further boosts the telecom sector.



Overall, the telecommunications sector is crucial for the functioning of businesses, public safety organizations and the government in the United States. Its growth is a significant contributor to the country's economy and future technologies like 6G are shaping its future trajectory.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have lost 3.6% against the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s growth of 3% year to date due to constant innovation from top competitors. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



AT&T has launched its Internet Air for Business, a new fixed wireless service designed for small, medium and large businesses. This service utilizes America's most reliable 5G network, providing a simple and dependable solution for businesses to stay connected. Whether a business is expanding its locations, ensuring network diversity, or supporting critical applications, T’s Internet Air makes it easy to connect with customers, suppliers and employees.



Verizon Business has introduced new technologies like a special room equipped with 5G and artificial intelligence (AI), along with various tools for collaboration and communication. These include things like Fixed Wireless Access, managed tablets and Verizon Business Assistant. The goal is to provide customers with better connected experiences and innovative solutions.



Dialpad, Inc., a top AI-powered customer intelligence platform, has teamed up with TMobile to launch Ai Recaps and extend their partnership for another three years. The company believes that communication tools are essential for businesses, but many traditional systems are costly and complex. In today's digital age, with AI and 5G technology available, communication tools should be easy to use and beneficial for businesses.

