Comcast's (CMCSA) Q1 Earnings Beat, Broadband User Base Rises

Comcast CMCSA reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 76 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 28.8% and increasing 7% year over year.



Consolidated revenues inched up 2.2% year over year to $27.21 billion and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%.

Cable Communication Revenue Details

Revenues increased 5.9% from the year-ago quarter to $15.81 billion. Total Customer Relationships increased 380K to 33.50 million.



Broadband revenues grew 12% year over year to $5.60 billion, primarily driven by increased residential broadband customers and average rate. Total high-speed Internet customer net additions were 461K.



Business Services revenues were up 6.1% to $2.17 billion, driven by customer-base expansion and higher average rates.



Wireless revenues jumped 49.7% to $513 million, supported by an increase in the number of customer lines. Comcast added 278K wireless lines in the reported quarter.



Advertising revenues increased 10.8% year over year to $618 million.



Voice revenues were $871 million, down 3.1% year over year due to a declining number of residential voice customers.



Video revenues slipped 0.2% to $5.62 billion, reflecting a decline in the residential video customer count.



Total video customer net losses were 491K while total voice customer net losses were 106K.



Other revenues decreased 6.7% from the year-ago quarter to $413 million, owing to lower security.

NBCUniversal Revenues Decrease Y/Y

Revenues declined 9.1% year over year to $7.02 billion.



Media revenues increased 3.2% from the year-ago quarter to $5.04 billion.



Markedly, Peacock has seen 42 million sign-ups to date across the United States, benefiting from the recent addition of exclusive domestic streaming rights to WWE Network and The Office.



Studios revenues decreased 0.6% from the year-ago quarter to $2.40 billion.



Theme Parks revenues were $619 million, down 33.1% year over year. Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Japan operated with limited capacity, while Universal Studios Hollywood remains closed.

Sky Revenues Details

Sky’s revenues increased 10.6% year over year to $5 billion. At constant currency (cc), revenues increased 2%.



Direct-to-consumer revenues were up 10.5% (up1.8% at cc) from the year-ago quarter to $4.07 billion.



Content revenues increased 10.3% (up 1.7% at cc) to $358 million.



Advertising revenues climbed 11.9% (up 3.4% at cc) from the year-ago quarter to $572 million.



Total Customer Relationships increased 221K to 23.446 million in the reported quarter.

Operating Details

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA increased 3.5% from the year-ago quarter to $8.41 billion.



Segment-wise, Cable Communications’ adjusted EBITDA rose 12.4% from the year-ago quarter to $6.83 billion. Cable Communications results include adjusted EBITDA of $6 million from the wireless business compared with a loss of $59 million in the year-ago quarter.



NBCUniversal’s adjusted EBITDA decreased 11.8% from the year-ago quarter to $1.49 billion, reflecting a significant decline in Theme Parks (loss of $61 million) and Media (down 3.7%), partially offset by growth in Studios (up 65.7%).



Sky’s adjusted EBITDA declined 33.9% year over year (down 39.6% at cc) to $364 million. Notably, Sky’s operating costs and expenses increased 16.8% (up 7.8% at cc) to $4.63 billion.



Consolidated operating income increased 22% year over year to $5.04 billion.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

As of Mar 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $14.95 billion, up from $11.74 billion as of Dec 31, 2020.



Moreover, as of Mar 31, 2021, consolidated total debt was $103.71 billion, compared with $103.76 billion as of Dec 31, 2020.



In first-quarter 2021, Comcast generated $7.75 billion in cash from operations, up 33.1% year over year. Free cash flow was $5.28 billion in the reported quarter, up 58.8% year over year.

