Comcast's (CMCSA) Peacock to Stream on Amazon Fire TV in US

Comcast CMCSA owned NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, will be available on Amazon Fire TV set-tops and Fire tablets starting Jun 24, according to a Bloomberg report.



Amazon and NBCUniversal also inked a distribution agreement for NBCUniversal’s 15 network apps to appear on Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablet devices. These include NBC, Bravo, NBC News, NBC Sports and Telemundo.



It is worth mentioning that Peacock is the exclusive streaming partner of the WWE network. It also offers a range of sports content, programming from NBC and Telemundo, and full seasons of shows including The Office, Modern Family, Parks and Recreation, Cheers, among others. It also features movies from the Harry Potter and Jurassic Park franchises.



Moreover, NBCUniversal will stream the Olympics live on Peacock.



Peacock is currently available on Amazon and Roku devices and Apple AAPL devices, Google Android, Android TV and Chromecast, Sony PlayStation 4 and PS 4 Pro. Comcast’s Xfinity X1, Flex FLEX customers and Cox Contour subscribers are eligible for Peacock Premium.

Comcast Benefits From Broad-based Segmental Growth

Comcast operates in multiple segments including cable communications, NBCUniversal and Sky.



The company is benefitting from its solid internet customer base courtesy of improved customer experience. Its streaming service Peacock is also gaining significant traction among consumers. Moreover, Comcast continues to innovate and expand its already existing services with new additions to its portfolio.



This Zacks #3 Rank (Hold) company offers high speed internet at an affordable price, which is aiding customer base. New cable communication customer additions were 3,80,000, while broadband customer additions were 4,61,000 in first-quarter fiscal 2021.



Additionally, earlier this month, Comcast Business partnered with Versa Networks to expand its secure network solutions portfolio and extend its ActiveCore platform to deliver SASE services. This partnership brings Advanced Security solutions to the Comcast Business ActiveCore Software Defined Networking (SDN) platform. It will help midsize and large enterprise customers secure their networks, devices and employees from cyberthreats.



Moreover, Comcast owns theme parks in Florida, California and Japan. The company is gaining from the opening of its theme parks. In fact, the company launched Florida’s fastest and tallest roller coaster, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, at Universal Orlando Resort. The roller coaster is inspired by Jurassic World films.



In the streaming business, Comcast’s ad-supported streaming service Peacock had 42 million sign-ups until March in the fiscal first quarter 2021. However, the company faces stiff competition from the likes of Netflix NFLX and Apple’s Apple TV+.



Nonetheless, addition of new content is expected to benefit Comcast’s streaming business by increasing consumer engagements. Peacock announced that it is launching a Tokyo Olympics destination featuring live coverage of major events such as Men’s and Women’s Gymnastics and Men’s and Women’s Track & Field. Peacock will also stream live coverage of Men’s Basketball on Jul 25.



Also, earlier this month, Peacock was made available on Samsung Smart TV’s. This will help expand Peacock app’s reach to households nationwide.

