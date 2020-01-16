Comcast Unveils Its Peacock Streaming Service Today. The Stakes Are High.

Investors will finally get a glimpse of Peacock, Comcast’s entry into the streaming wars, when the company holds its Peacock Investor Meeting on Thursday.

Investors will finally get a glimpse of Comcast’s entry into the streaming wars on Thursday, when the company holds its Peacock Investor Meeting.

And a lot is riding on the service, dubbed Peacock. Comcast (ticker: CMCSA) plans to invest $2 billion over the next two years to build out the service with programming from its NBCUniversal division. The company expects to break even by year five, and offer tiered pricing.

Peacock will stream “The Office” in 2021. The goofy office comedy became a poster-child of binge-worthy sitcoms, and was a favorite on Netflix (NFLX), even with those who missed its original run on NBC.

When Walt Disney (DIS) held a similar presentation to showcase its Disney+ service, CEO Bob Iger included guidance items, like short-term and long-term growth estimates. The stock broke out of a price range and hasn’t looked back. The services launch drove further gains in November.

Comcast’s Peacock meeting starts at 4 p.m. ET, and will be streamed online.

Wells Fargo Securities analyst Jennifer Fritzsche expects Comcast to lay out more tangible details regarding the mechanics of the offerings, forecasts for subscriber numbers, and the planned profitability of the offerings to the longer-term model. Both AT&T (T) and Disney provided such details at their respective streaming service events in 2019.

While investors will be sure to scrutinize financial details, content will be crucial—especially as a growing crowd of existing services bids for exclusive rights to stream shows like “Friends” and “The Big Bang Theory.”

“How their lineup looks will be a key factor to watch,” Fritzsche wrote. “As much as we all love [“The Office” character] Michael Scott, more will be needed to attract the eyeballs!”

Comcast was among Barron’s best stock picks for 2020. The stock has trailed the overall market the last five years, compared with Charter Communication (CHTR), which rose 68% in 2019 and has beaten the market in the past half-decade. Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Mitchelson wrote that Comcast looked “inexpensive, relative to peers, especially given the quality of the company’s assets.”

Comcast stock was up 0.4% to $46.45 Thursday afternoon, while the S&P 500 had risen 0.6%.

