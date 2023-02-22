Comcast takes advantage of AI rally to sell more BuzzFeed shares

Adds shares

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp has cut its stake in BuzzFeed Inc by 8.5% since the end of January, cashing in on a rally in the shares of the digital media company on reports of a plan to partner with OpenAI, the artificial intelligence firm behind ChatGPT.

It has so far sold more than 11 million BuzzFeed shares BZFD.O since Jan. 30, reducing its stake to 15.5% from 24%. The sale fetched Comcast about $28 million, according to a Reuters calculation.

It sold roughly four million shares for an average price of around $2.90 apiece at the end of January, and most recently dumped another 500,000 shares for an average of $2.05 a share, filings by Comcast CMCSA.O showed.

NBCUniversal, Comcast's entertainment unit, had invested $200 million in BuzzFeed in 2015 and injected another $200 million in 2016, valuing the company at around $1.7 billion.

As of Tuesday's close, BuzzFeed had a market value of just about $250 million. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shares of BuzzFeed, which were trading at 69 cents at the close of 2022, surged as high as $4.25 in January following media reports of a multi-million dollar content deal with Meta Platforms Inc META.O and plans to use OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Retail investor interest in AI-related shares have been rising since last month after OpenAI drew a multi-billion dollar investment from Microsoft Corp MSFT.O.

BuzzFeed, which is known for its online quizzes, reduced its workforce in 2022 as businesses cut down on ad spending on concerns over a slowing economy.

Its shares were down 5.4% on Wednesday, while Comcast rose 0.6%.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Lance Tupper in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

