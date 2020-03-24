Comcast Stock Shrugs Off the Olympics Delay

Comcast had expected to use the Olympics as a promotional launchpad for Peacock, its new streaming service, which is to make its debut on July 15.

No one would appear to be more vulnerable to the cancellation of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games than Comcast, the parent of NBCUniversal, which has the rights to broadcast the games in the U.S.

On Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee jointly announced that the Games are being “rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community.”

But Comcast shares (ticker: CMCSA) rallied along with the market—and investors may have long ago discounted the cancellation of the games.

Lightshed Partners analyst Richard Greenfield said in an interview that there is now “an obvious hole this summer in advertising,” but he also pointed out that “everyone is going to be suffering this summer” as a result of the coronavirus-driven economic downturn.

“I don’t think it is that big a deal and was expected at this point,” he said. One issue the company does have is that it had expected to use the Olympics as a promotional launchpad for Peacock, its new streaming service, which is to make its debut on July 15. NBC has the rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, so it will now broadcast them in 2021, rather than 2020.

In a filing with the SEC on Tuesday, Comcast provided a broad disclosure on how its business is being affected by the coronavirus pandemic, alluding to the issues around the Olympics.

“The impact of coronavirus disease 2019 and measures to prevent its spread are affecting our businesses in a number of ways,” Comcast said in the filing. “For example, we have closed all of our theme parks; we have delayed theatrical distribution of films both domestically and internationally; and the creation and availability of our film and television programming in the United States and globally has been disrupted, including from the cancellation or postponement of sports events, including possibly [now definitively] the Olympics, and suspension of entertainment content production.”

The company said that for its Sky satellite-TV network, “these impacts materially exacerbate what was an already deteriorating economic environment and advertising market in the U.K. and Europe in 2019.” The company said its cable business “will not be unaffected either as economic stress impacts our residential and business services customer base.”

Comcast also said that ultimately the impact of the virus on its business will “depend on the extent of governmental measures affecting day to day life and the length of time that such measures remain in place to respond to Covid-19.” The company said “it is impossible to predict such extent and duration and the degree to which supply and demand for our products and services, including advertising, will be affected,” but warned that the virus “could have a material adverse impact on our results of operations over the near to medium term.”

Comcast shares rose 1.4%, to $34.64 on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 11.4%.

