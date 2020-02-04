Comcast Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up, Says One Analyst

MoffettNathanson’s Craig Moffett writes that were Comcast to break the company into two parts—cable on one side, NBCU and Sky on the other—“a tremendous amount of value could be unlocked.” Shares are up more than 3% today.

It’s time to hold your nose and buy Comcast shares.

At least, Craig Moffett thinks so. The influential cable and telecom analyst, and the namesake of boutique research firm MoffettNathanson, this morning upped his rating on the entertainment giant to Buy from Neutral, with a new price target of $52, up from $49.

Moffett notes that he’s been a skeptic on Comcast (ticker: CMCSA) for a while now. In particular, he’s been no fan of their acquisition strategy. He doesn’t think buying NBCUniversal made sense. Nor was he a fan of its purchase of the Sky satellite TV service.

“We’ve always lauded the NBCU deal as a brilliant financial transaction but we’ve never quite seen the logic in its pairing with cable,” he writes in a research note. “Nor have we ever seen the logic in having added Sky to the mix (at any valuation, let alone the nosebleed multiple Comcast paid for the privilege). We’ve assigned a hefty conglomerate discount to our sum of the parts valuation to reflect Comcast’s challenging portfolio dynamics and suboptimal capital allocation.”

But the analyst argues that Comcast shares have simply gotten too cheap, compared with peers, to ignore.

“Enough is enough,” he writes. “Comcast has underperformed pure-play Charter Communications [CHTR] by an astounding 34% over the past year. To a degree, this makes sense. Comp valuations for media have plummeted, and NBCU faces a difficult slog in the pivot to Peacock. But at Comcast’s current valuation, either NBCU, or Sky, is arguably being priced at less than zero. Even with a conglomerate discount, Comcast is too cheap on any reasonable sum-of-the-parts valuation. Free cash flow yields, and Comcast’s astonishingly low P/E multiple, render the same conclusion.... Comcast is too cheap.”

This is probably not the bullish report Comcast’s investor-relations team would write. Moffett still thinks the company a structural mess. But he finds it a cheap mess.

“Comcast’s portfolio construction remains problematic,” he writes. There is no compelling logic for why Cable, NBCU, and Sky should coexist under a single umbrella. And Comcast’s non-cable assets themselves are problematic. The secular challenges facing NBCU’s cable and broadcast networks are real, as are the challenges facing Sky.... But while all of those considerations justify a discount...they don’t justify a discount this large.”

He thinks Comcast’s core business alone would support the current valuation—and that investors are getting NBCU and Sky for free.

He asserts that If you assume a 12 times Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) multiple for the cable business—about in line with the valuation of rival Charter—then by the end of this year, “NBCU and Sky would be trading for less than nothing.” And he adds that “the suggestion that NBCU and Sky are worth more than zero seems unlikely to draw much argument.”

Moffett notes that one reason for the company’s conglomerate discount is that there is no way for the Comcast cable business to reinvest all of the cash it generates. At pure-play cable companies, he says, cash is being returned to holders. At Comcast, the cash is being invested into the media side of the business.

The analyst writes that were Comcast to break the company into two parts—cable on one side, NBCU and Sky on the other—“a tremendous amount of value could be unlocked.” And he adds that there is “no compelling logic to keeping them together.”

Comcast stock is up 3.3%, at $44.07, in recent trading. The S&P 500 is up 1.4%.

