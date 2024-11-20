News & Insights

Stocks
CMCSA

Comcast spinning out legacy cable networks, says Raymond James

November 20, 2024 — 10:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Comcast (CMCSA) announced that it is officially spinning off its cable networks to shareholders in a tax-free deal, with the SpinCo networks including USA Network, CNBC, MSNBC, Oxygen, E!, SYFY, and the Golf Channel, as well as related digital assets including Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes, Raymond James tells investors in a research note. The firm, which made no change to its Market Perform rating, believes this is being done to separate the part of the business that is likely to face increasing challenges over the next several years, and thinks the valuation for SpinCo will be lower than where the parent is currently trading, even though it is likely a cash cow for multiple years. The dis-synergies and limited pricing power for fees make for a difficult time as a standalone business, Raymond James argues.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CMCSA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMCSA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.