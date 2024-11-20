Comcast To Spin-off Cable TV Networks To Create Independent Media Business, Shares Up

(RTTNews) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) Wednesday announced its intent to create an independent media business through a select spin-off of select Cable Television Networks such as NBCUniversal's cable television networks, including USA Network, CNBC, MSNBC, Oxygen, E!, SYFY, and Golf Channel. Currently, in the pre-market, Comcast shares are gaining.

The new company SpinCo will provide news, sports, and entertainment. Tax-free transaction expected to be completed in approximately one year.

Mark Lazarus, current Chairman of NBCUniversal Media Group, will serve as the new company's CEO, while Anand Kini, current CFO of NBCUniversal will serve as CFO and COO.

Comcast will focus on residential broadband, wireless, business services and NBCUniversal's streaming, studios, and theme parks.

Brian Roberts, chairman and CEO of Comcast said, "With significant financial resources from day one, SpinCo will be ideally positioned for success and highly attractive to investors, content creators, distributors and potential partners."

The spin-off will position NBCUniversal with its leading broadcast and streaming media properties, including NBC entertainment, sports, news and Bravo - which all power Peacock - along with Telemundo, the theme parks business and film and television studios.

The transaction is expected to be accretive to revenue growth at Comcast and approximately neutral to Comcast's leverage position. The company does not anticipate any change to its credit profile or ratings as a result of this transaction.

