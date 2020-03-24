US Markets

Comcast sees hit from COVID-19; delays film distribution, closes theme parks

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Comcast Corp said on Tuesday the coronavirus pandemic would materially impact its results and operations over the near to medium term.

The media and communications company said it had closed its theme parks and delayed distribution of films in theaters worldwide due the virus outbreak.

The creation and availability of film and television programming has been disrupted, hurt by cancellation or postponement of sports events and entertainment production, including possibly the Olympics, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Reuters

